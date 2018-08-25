Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Stock Price

Media stories about Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hanover Insurance Group earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1810551581776 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price target on Hanover Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.94. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

