Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Share Price

News coverage about Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Guaranty Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6233359104663 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBNK. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 91,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Guaranty Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Guaranty Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

