Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Stock Price

Media headlines about AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMAG Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2778422611222 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,916. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.39.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

