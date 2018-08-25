Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bioamber (BIOA) Stock Price

News coverage about Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioamber earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.5926704074848 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:BIOA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,512,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,016. Bioamber has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Bioamber

BioAmber Inc (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc, is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products.

