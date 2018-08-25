Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Crocs (CROX) Share Price

News articles about Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crocs earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 46.5659347270049 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $14.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $20.44 on Friday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,022.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

