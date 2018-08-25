Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FutureFuel (FF) Stock Price

Headlines about FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FutureFuel earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,790. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.64.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

