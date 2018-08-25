Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EnPro Industries (NPO) Stock Price

Media headlines about EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnPro Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.7496803327591 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.48 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In related news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

