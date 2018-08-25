Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Stock Price

Press coverage about First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.8710935273162 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. 31,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock alerts:

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.55%. research analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, Director Mary Westerhold acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $101,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $462,464.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,596 shares of company stock worth $266,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.