Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paypal (PYPL) Share Price

Media stories about Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paypal earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.0797082928536 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $93.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $90.10. 7,400,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,564. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts predict that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $911,312.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

