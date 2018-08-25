Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Share Price

Media headlines about Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atossa Genetics earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2162859481544 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on Atossa Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Atossa Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on Atossa Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 136,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,234. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.53). equities research analysts anticipate that Atossa Genetics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

