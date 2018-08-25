Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (VCV) Share Price

News articles about INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.5732053428148 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 124,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,636. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th.

About INVESCO VAN KAM/COM

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

