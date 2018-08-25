Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mistras Group (MG) Stock Price

News coverage about Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mistras Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 49.1314755103935 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $191.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Keefe sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $73,093.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,361 shares in the company, valued at $767,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 321,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $7,036,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,244,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,555,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

