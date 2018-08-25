Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pharmacyclics (PCYC) Share Price

Headlines about Pharmacyclics (NASDAQ:PCYC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pharmacyclics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.5512314871181 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Pharmacyclics Company Profile

Pharmacyclics, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s commercial product is IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), which is an oral, single-agent therapy indicated for the treatment of blood cancer.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacyclics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacyclics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.