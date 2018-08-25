Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Envestnet (ENV) Stock Price

News coverage about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.6786055997732 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $159,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $216,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,545. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

