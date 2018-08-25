Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ferrari (RACE) Stock Price

Media stories about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5006942766611 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.57.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $103.65 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

