Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Five Point (FPH) Share Price

News headlines about Five Point (NYSE:FPH) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Five Point earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1615506122822 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Five Point to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Point to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

FPH stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

