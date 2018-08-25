Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GTT Communications (GTT) Stock Price

News stories about GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GTT Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.7230727114139 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of GTT opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.88 and a beta of 0.99.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $352,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 429,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,640,893.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 426,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $14,399,842.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 626,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,636,131 and sold 31,417 shares valued at $1,480,341. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

