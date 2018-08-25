Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Prospect Capital (PSEC) Share Price

Headlines about Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prospect Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.571152611682 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Several research analysts have commented on PSEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

