Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CounterPath (CPAH) Share Price

News articles about CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CounterPath earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.6081967625653 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CounterPath from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CounterPath stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 22,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,026. CounterPath has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks.

