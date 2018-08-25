Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Stock Price

News coverage about Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortune Brands Home & Security earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6681737982496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.