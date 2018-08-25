Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Great Plains Energy (GXP) Share Price

Press coverage about Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Plains Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2201085980717 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Plains Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Plains Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Great Plains Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Great Plains Energy alerts:

Shares of Great Plains Energy stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Great Plains Energy has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Great Plains Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Plains Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.