Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.1% annually over the last three years.

Source Capital stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

About Source Capital

There is no company description available for Source Capital Inc

