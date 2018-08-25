Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $36.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 19.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.36 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

