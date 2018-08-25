Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.36 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

