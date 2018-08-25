Spark Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,561,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $113,773,000 after buying an additional 886,745 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852,023 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 631,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,056,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,278 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after buying an additional 275,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 4,617 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $387,366.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $29,307,885.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,550 shares of company stock worth $31,639,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mellanox Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “$83.60” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MLNX stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

