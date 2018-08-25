Spark Investment Management LLC Takes Position in EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $6,762,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVOP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $22.03 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.64 million. research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

