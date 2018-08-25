SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

MDYG opened at $56.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

