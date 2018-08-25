SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Holdings Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,201,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 986,162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16,464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 716,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after purchasing an additional 302,934 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

