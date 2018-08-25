SpeedCash (SCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. SpeedCash has a total market capitalization of $30,508.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpeedCash has traded 65.7% higher against the dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpeedCash alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpeedCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.