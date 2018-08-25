Splunk (SPLK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at JMP Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Splunk to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $15.96 on Friday, hitting $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,125,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $1,829,919.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $483,109.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,945,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1,838.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,866 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 460,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after buying an additional 364,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 312,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,588,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

