Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.65. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $906,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,617,652 shares of company stock worth $23,189,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 364,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.