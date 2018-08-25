Square, Inc. (SQ) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $64,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Square by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Square by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Square by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $130,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,756,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $889,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,518,260 shares of company stock worth $102,574,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of Square stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.80 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

