SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Receives $60.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.91.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 137,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,547 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

