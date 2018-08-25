St. James’s Place plc Plans Dividend of GBX 18.49 (STJ)

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,157 ($14.79) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,008 ($12.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.36).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 ($18.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($16.75) to GBX 1,430 ($18.28) in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,379 ($17.63) to GBX 1,387 ($17.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,175 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.26) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,583 ($20.24) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,365.90 ($17.46).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

