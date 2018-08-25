Standard Chartered (SCBFF) & National Australia Bank (NABZY) Financial Comparison

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS: NABZY) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard Chartered and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and National Australia Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $20.68 billion 1.32 $1.22 billion $0.46 18.01 National Australia Bank $24.56 billion 2.20 $4.03 billion $0.92 10.98

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered. National Australia Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Standard Chartered does not pay a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

National Australia Bank beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as transaction banking comprising cash management, trade finance, and securities services; financial market solutions to meet risk management, financing, and investment needs; wealth management; and corporate finance services consisting of project and export, structured trade, leveraged, structured, and principal finance solutions, as well as mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Its business banking products and services also include renminbi services; small and medium enterprises banking services, such as business expansion and protection, and working capital; and Islamic business banking products and services. In addition, the company offers private, online, and mobile banking services. It serves large corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates approximately 1,026 branches and outlets in 63 markets. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and NZ Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; equipment and vehicle loans; short term loans for micro enterprises; and debtor, invoice, and trade finance, as well as business overdrafts. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, credit card, personal loan, home loan, caravan and trailer, and life insurance; and superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services; and travel services, as well as investment products. Further, it provides credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 796 branches and business banking centers, and 2,934 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

