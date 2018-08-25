Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $103.99 Million Holdings in Aetna Inc (AET)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.17% of Aetna worth $103,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 263.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna in the first quarter worth $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aetna in the first quarter worth $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 143.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna in the first quarter worth $154,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aetna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.38.

AET opened at $197.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aetna Inc has a 52 week low of $149.69 and a 52 week high of $199.95.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

