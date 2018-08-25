Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $123.63 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $123,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2,523.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $188,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6,707.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $44.75 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,376.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

