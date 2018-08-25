Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Star Bulk Carriers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.6244818644505 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 149,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.73 million, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.39%. sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.