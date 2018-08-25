Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 633,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

