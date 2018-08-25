Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

In related news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

