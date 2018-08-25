State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

STBZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Bank Financial by 436.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 47,586 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of State Bank Financial by 282.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 610,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STBZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 144,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,265. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. State Bank Financial has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.64%. equities research analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.