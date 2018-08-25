State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

MAN opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

