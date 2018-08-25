State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 40,558 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $148.40 and a twelve month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.54.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

