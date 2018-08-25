State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (GGG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

