State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 180,000 Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,535,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,520,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Camping World by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Camping World by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 target price on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

CWH stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

