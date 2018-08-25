Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and $134,093.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014683 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Poloniex. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.50 or 0.07927128 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025133 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.01919743 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00234556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016013 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00064463 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 15,585,497 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

