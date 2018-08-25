Stephens Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Price Target to $50.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRGB. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $315.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,473,000 after buying an additional 128,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 444,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 398,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 193,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,351 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

