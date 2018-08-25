Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 189.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,136,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,573 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,025,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,228.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 123,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $3,101,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,630. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

STL opened at $22.90 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

