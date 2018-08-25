Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 48,805 Vectren Corp (VVC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vectren in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectren in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectren in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectren in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVC opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vectren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $71.74.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Vectren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

