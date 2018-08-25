Stevens Capital Management LP Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,359 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter worth $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter worth $177,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Total System Services in the first quarter worth $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter worth $233,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSS. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSS opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

